SecureCoin (SRC) Trading Down 17% Over Last Week

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. SecureCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,872.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,553,533 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

