Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,274,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,510% from the previous session’s volume of 92,719 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $2.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOS)

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

