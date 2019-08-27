SCRL Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One SCRL token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00251058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01309145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

