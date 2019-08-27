Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,899,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.