Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $6.82. Scancell shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 664,493 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

