Savings Bank Circl to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:SCIV)

Savings Bank Circl (OTCMKTS:SCIV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75. Savings Bank Circl has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

