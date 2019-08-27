Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 98.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $16,137,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,023. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

