Santander Consumer USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 886% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 250.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

SC stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,953. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

