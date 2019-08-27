Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Trading Down 12.5%

Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 59,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 54,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFEG)

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.