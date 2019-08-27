Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Down 3.6%

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), approximately 210,968 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 314,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Sanne Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 705.83 ($9.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.13 million and a P/E ratio of 40.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 606.50.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson bought 249 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

