salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $184.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $182.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,182 shares of company stock valued at $46,555,196. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

