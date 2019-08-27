salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 696,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,487. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,182 shares of company stock worth $46,555,196 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

