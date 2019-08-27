Saban Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Saban Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Saban Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. 362,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,658,620 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

