Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEMG. Citigroup raised shares of SemGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SemGroup from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SemGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.61.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SemGroup stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 365,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.