Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

NWH.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.64. 221,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

