Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given $31.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 38 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

RCKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $75,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

