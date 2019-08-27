Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.95. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$30.99 and a 12-month high of C$45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $441.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.08.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
