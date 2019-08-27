Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.95. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$30.99 and a 12-month high of C$45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $441.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.08.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

