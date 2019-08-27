Richard D. Kinder Purchases 300,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,786. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

