Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Short Interest Update

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 1,815,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,562. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

