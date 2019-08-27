Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT Lowered to $23.00

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTRX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 4.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

