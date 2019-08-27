Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,473 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.51% of Retractable Technologies worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of RVP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,538. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

