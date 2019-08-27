Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT):

8/26/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/24/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/18/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are reiterating our Hold rating on AIMT shares after hosting CEO Jayson Dallas, CMO Tilles its Sr. Zwerner its VP of during our Tour last week. Our discussion largely centered on AR101’s upcoming September 13, 2019 advisory committee with investors mostly focused on AR101’s safety data and whether or not the risk/benefit for AR101, which is a preventative therapy, will be good enough to yield a positive panel and eventual approval. Additionally, management offered its thoughts on potential labeling scenarios and whether or not the FDA may require a REMS for AR101. From a stock perspective, we think the risk / reward is slightly skewed to the downside (+30% / -50%) at these levels and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of AR101’s advisory committee meeting.””

8/15/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/9/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/17/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/12/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/3/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

AIMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 49,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,049. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,835,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,414,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,436,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

