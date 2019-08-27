Republic Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.05055595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

