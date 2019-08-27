ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $0.95. ReneSola shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 14 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of ReneSola worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

