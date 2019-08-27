Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

RGLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 253,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,079. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 396.84% and a negative return on equity of 186,717.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

