Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 804 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

PAYX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 12,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

