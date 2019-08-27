Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 22,149 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $362,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,453,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $312,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,670 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 151.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,823,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $20,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $21.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

HPQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 4,158,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,204. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

