Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

