Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.81 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,215,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CIT Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,046,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CIT Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CIT Group by 12,478.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CIT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

CIT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,044. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $307,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $694,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.