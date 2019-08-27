Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 196,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.56. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

