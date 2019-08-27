Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Director Acquires $10,714,375.70 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Director Frank J. Fertitta III bought 555,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $10,714,375.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RRR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 537,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.11. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $33.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 124.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 484,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

