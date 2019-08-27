Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 539% compared to the average volume of 287 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

RRGB traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43,766.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 452,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 451,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,494.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 60,920 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

