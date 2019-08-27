Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exela Technologies (XELA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA):

8/22/2019 – Exela Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company's segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. "

8/16/2019 – Exela Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/9/2019 – Exela Technologies was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Exela Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2019 – Exela Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2019 – Exela Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Exela Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of XELA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The company has a market cap of $195.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $408,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

