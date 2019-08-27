Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 755 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT remained flat at $$230.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 802,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,392. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.