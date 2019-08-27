Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 755 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMT remained flat at $$230.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 802,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,392. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.27.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
