Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,517 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $78,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 131,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

