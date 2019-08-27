Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $21.52 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,795 shares of company stock worth $90,404,100. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

