Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 214.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,172 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,879 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,492,000 after acquiring an additional 886,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,399,000 after acquiring an additional 671,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 212,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,725. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

