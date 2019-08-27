Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 4.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $147,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.40. 117,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,385. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

