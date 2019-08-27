Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 19,880 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 331,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,327,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,634,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,057,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

