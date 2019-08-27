RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.
Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. RealPage has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other RealPage news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,162.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,465 shares of company stock worth $52,113,415. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 27.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RealPage during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RealPage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,831,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,048,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.