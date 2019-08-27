RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. RealPage has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,162.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,465 shares of company stock worth $52,113,415. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 27.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RealPage during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RealPage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,831,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,048,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

