Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.87

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.87 and traded as low as $52.50. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.16.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

