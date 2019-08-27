Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded down $5.65 on Tuesday, hitting $176.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

