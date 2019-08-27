Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Foresta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. 8.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

