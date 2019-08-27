Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.32% of Ralph Lauren worth $204,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after purchasing an additional 547,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 323.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $18,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,847.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $11,424,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $7,516,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 464,282 shares of company stock valued at $49,686,745 over the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,308. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $139.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.