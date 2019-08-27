Quanta Utility Token Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $45,799.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

