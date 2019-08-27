Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.46 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00024202 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Coinsuper and DigiFinex. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $236.09 million and $149.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005262 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,723,660 coins and its circulating supply is 95,973,640 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DragonEX, Iquant, Ovis, LBank, BigONE, Bitbns, CoinEx, HitBTC, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, BCEX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinone, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coindeal, GOPAX, ABCC, Coinrail, Exrates, OKEx, HBUS, Liqui, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bibox, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitForex, Binance, Coinnest, Liquid, CoinExchange, Upbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

