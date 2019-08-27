Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on September 3rd

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of QIWI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,598. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.14.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

