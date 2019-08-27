qiibee Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $497,007.00 and approximately $55,669.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00252482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.01314564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000407 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

