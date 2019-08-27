PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $306,981.00 and $16.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00890925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00237971 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003962 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

