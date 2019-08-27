Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. 549,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,506. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

